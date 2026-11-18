LONDON: Europe must prepare for a new generation of terrorist and hybrid threats as hostile actors exploit cyberspace, artificial intelligence and easily accessible weapons, security experts warned at the Future Resilience Forum in London.

It came as European countries confronted a series of suspected hybrid attacks, ranging from cyber operations to an attack on supermarket refrigeration systems that spoiled large quantities of food in France.

French authorities blamed the attack on a cyber unit affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran denied responsibility.

Marcial Piriz, a former commissioner of the Spanish National Police, said European policing and intelligence services were well prepared to counter Iranian clandestine operations, but warned that cyberspace remained a significant vulnerability.

“Iran carries out kinetic actions that are hard to counter, but many have been foiled,” he told Arab News on the sidelines of the forum in Canary Wharf on Tuesday.

“There is one very dangerous area, though: cyberspace and cyber threats from Iran-sponsored groups.”

Iran and Russia have intensified covert activity in Europe in recent years, prompting several governments to strengthen their defenses.

Some experts argue that Europe is facing further cyberattacks and security threats as a consequence of the war involving Iran, requiring a new approach from governments.

“It needs to be clear that what Iran is doing is not new,” Piriz said. “It has been doing it for at least three decades. It’s just that there are now special circumstances around Iran, above all because of the war.”

With the Iran-backed Axis of Resistance severely weakened, Tehran was working to rebuild the network and restore its strength, the former police commissioner said.

Terrorism had evolved from coordinated attacks conducted by organized cells into a more complex threat involving proxies, online radicalization and individuals acting alone, experts at the forum said.

Proxy groups can be difficult to link directly to those directing or financing them, complicating attempts to establish responsibility.

Piriz said the greatest immediate danger to Western countries came from self-radicalized individuals using readily available weapons such as knives and vehicles.

“The most dangerous threat to the West is the individual terrorist, not someone organized or belonging to a structured group like Daesh or Al-Qaeda,” he said.

“These are people who radicalize online. They no longer need to go to a mosque or a place of worship or a community center. They use very simple, easily available means.”

The growing accessibility of advanced technology was another recurring concern at the forum, with experts warning that artificial intelligence was placing previously specialized knowledge within the reach of more people.

In September, Anthropic, the company behind Claude, said it had disrupted a threat cell based in northern Yemen that used its technology in three weapons-development programs.

These involved a guided rocket, a multistage ballistic missile with a stated range of more than 2,000 km and a missile project that included a hypersonic glide-vehicle variant.

Anthropic said the actors used Claude to develop guidance, navigation and control software, but that it had no evidence they succeeded in fielding an operational weapon. A test launch of a guided rocket appeared to have failed.

The case nevertheless demonstrated how users could evade automated safeguards, conceal their objectives and exploit AI platforms to advance weapons research.

“The development of AI is making something that was very complex and very difficult to do relatively straightforward,” retired Col. Hamish de Bretton-Gordon told Arab News.

Knowledge alone, however, was not sufficient to produce advanced weapons, he said. Obtaining the necessary components — particularly specialized equipment — remained extremely difficult and could alert security services.

De Bretton-Gordon said the greater chemical-weapons danger came not from new technology but from old stockpiles still circulating in the region.

He cited Iraq, where Saddam Hussein’s chemical arsenal was sealed at the Al-Muthanna complex in 1996. The site was subsequently breached on several occasions.

“We are pretty certain that some of the mustard agent, mustard gas, that was fired at us by Daesh was actually from the old Saddam Hussein stocks,” he said, drawing on his experience in Iraq in 2005.

Syria could pose a similar danger, he added, as authorities continued trying to locate chemical stocks and equipment left from the Assad era.

He linked those concerns to recent allegations that the Houthis had used toxic substances in Taiz, Yemen. The reports remain unconfirmed, and Yemeni government forces have said they are investigating suspected toxic munitions.

De Bretton-Gordon said the allegations appeared “highly possible” and that any chemical agents involved could have originated from older stockpiles in Syria or Iraq.

“One of the things about mustard agent, mustard gas, is that it lasts for a long time,” he said.

Asked about reports that US intelligence had detected Iranian planning for a possible dirty-bomb or chemical attack against officials in Washington, de Bretton-Gordon said he did not expect the conflict to escalate to that level.

US officials have said the intelligence did not indicate an imminent attack, while Iran has denied planning such an operation.

De Bretton-Gordon argued that an interest in radiological devices, rather than nuclear weapons, could indicate that Tehran lacked an operational nuclear capability.

While Iranian proxies such as the Houthis might use chemical agents in isolated incidents, he said he did not expect the IRGC to deploy them on a mass scale.

“I don’t see the IRGC using mass chemical weapons,” he said. “Apart from isolated incidents, I don’t think it’s going to be a much larger issue than it is at the moment.”

Whatever the threat, de Bretton-Gordon warned that inaction carried its own costs. He argued that the international community’s failure to intervene more decisively in Syria had allowed the situation to deteriorate.

“We have to look at every particular situation as it comes and make decisions for the good of the people who are being affected by it, not necessarily the global oil price,” he said.

“There are no easy solutions, that’s for certain. But hopefully we have learned a lot from some of the mistakes of the past.”