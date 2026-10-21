PARIS: A fighter jet crashed in eastern France, leaving at least one person dead, the French armed forces said on Wednesday.

The Mirage 2000D combat aircraft was returning from a mission when it crashed late Tuesday evening, according to the armed forces ministry.

The plane’s crew consisted of a fighter pilot and a weapons systems officer from the French Air and Space Force. One body has been recovered and a search for the second crew member is ongoing.

The accident happened near the town of Rogeville, about 18 kilometers (11 miles) northwest of the city of Nancy. Local prefect Yves Seguy told reporters that a wooded area where the plane crashed was searched overnight in adverse weather.

An investigation into the cause of the crash has been opened.

The plane was attached to the nearby 133 Nancy-Ochey air base. Col. Ludovic Humbert, the base commandant, said the weapons systems officer was a seasoned soldier who was teaming up with a young pilot. The plane had begun its final approach as it returned to base from a night training mission when the crash happened.

The Mirage 2000D specializes in ground-attack missions. A two-seat aircraft, it is designed to operate in complex environments, the ministry said. It supports conventional air operations and power-projection missions.