ROME: Five Italian activists detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank returned to Italy on Saturday, Italy’s foreign ministry said.

The five were detained on Thursday while accompanying Palestinian farmers who were collecting olives.

Israel said the activists were in an area where there had been no prior authorization from security forces for farming activity.

During a visit to Istanbul on Friday, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani had said the detention was “unacceptable,” as the activists had “committed no crime.”

The foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the activists met with a consular official before their departure from Israel and were found to be “in good physical condition.”

“The return of our fellow citizens detained in the West Bank took place this morning,” it said.

Israel has faced growing international criticism over violence during the olive harvest, with rights groups documenting multiple attacks and other disruptions each day by settlers against Palestinians.

Tension over the West Bank is soaring after Palestinian militants killed two Israeli soldiers Friday at a checkpoint near the flashpoint city of Hebron, days before clutch elections in Israel.