KRAKOW, Poland: Five people were killed and over a dozen injured in a shooting in Krakow while the perpetrator was shot by officers, Polish police said on Saturday.

The shooter opened fire in a market square in the Polish city of Krakow, leaving people dead and injured, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the Main Square in Krakow, the municipal government said on X.

BREAKING: Several killed and many wounded in suspected terror attacking at the main square in Krakow, Poland. A man in a black car drove across the square in black car, shooting from a rifle. https://t.co/c6uUoqR3Ar — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 7, 2026

A spokesperson for the local firefighters told Polsat News that the perpetrator fired a gun from a passing car. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a post on X, said police are investigating the attack.

Other details were not immediately available.

Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland and roughly 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the capital, Warsaw.