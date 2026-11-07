KRAKOW, Poland: Five people were killed and over a dozen injured in a shooting in Krakow while the perpetrator was shot by officers, Polish police said on Saturday.

The shooter opened fire in a market square in the Polish city of Krakow, leaving people dead and injured, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the Main Square in Krakow, the municipal government said on X.

A spokesperson for the local firefighters told Polsat News that the perpetrator fired a gun from a passing car. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a post on X, said police are investigating the attack.

Other details were not immediately available.

Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland and roughly 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the capital, Warsaw.