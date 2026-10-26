PARIS: France is bracing for more trouble this coming weekend related to student protests and broader anti-government demonstrations, said ‌Interior ‌Minister Laurent Nunez.

Asked ‌if Saturday could be another high-risk day, regarding the likelihood of violent clashes between demonstrators and police, Nunez ‌told ‌BFM TV: “Quite ‌clearly, yes.”

Nunez added ‌that curfews that have been set up ‌to try and prevent the looting and vandalism that have broken out on the sidelines of demonstrations were also likely to stay in place.