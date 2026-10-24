PARIS: French anti-terror investigators said Saturday they have extended the detention of a man suspected of opening fire in the Paris suburbs a day earlier, killing one person and wounding five.

The 39-year-old man, partly identified as Kevin T., was arrested Friday in possession of a submachine gun and tear-gas grenades in his car, after the victims were shot as a vehicle drove through the working-class town of Trappes and neighboring La Verriere.

President Emmanuel Macron branded the shooting a “racist terrorist attack,” as most of the victims were from foreign backgrounds.

The French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT), which is handling the case, said the suspect’s time in detention was extended after initial interrogations.

It said that three members of the suspect’s family and circle of friends were also arrested late Friday and detained.

The shooting was another shock to France, where political and social tensions boiled over a week ago into riots that have marred the country’s image six months ahead of elections to choose Macron’s successor.