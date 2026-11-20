PARIS: French police are investigating allegations actor and convicted sex offender Gerard Depardieu and author Michel Houellebecq gang-raped and assaulted a woman on camera during a 2018 film shoot, two sources following the case said Friday.



Depardieu, who has acted in more than 200 films and television series, is the highest-profile figure caught up in France’s response to the #MeToo movement.



The accusation is the latest in a flurry against the 77-year-old screen icon, who on Monday dropped his appeal against an 18-month suspended sentence for sexually assaulting two women during the filming of another movie in 2021.



Depardieu is to learn next week if he will stand trial for raping another actress, Charlotte Arnould, in 2018. A judge has ordered a trial, but Depardieu has rejected the allegations and appealed.



In the new case, the alleged abuse occurred in December 2018, during the shooting of “Thalasso,” a film starring the two men as versions of themselves.



Its director, Guillaume Nicloux, has been accused of complicity in the sexual abuse, one of the sources said.



The woman, an actor and dancer who was 32 at the time, told French investigative outlet Mediapart she was hired for a nude part but never given clear directions for the scene, which was not supposed to include any sex.



She said that during the filming, Houellebecq pulled her into a hotel room and onto a bed where he forcibly kissed her, then Depardieu digitally penetrated her while the author pinned her down.



Houellebecq also imposed an oral sexual act on her without her consent while the cameras were rolling, she told the publication, leaving her experiencing “profound humiliation” and “indescribable shame.”



The woman’s lawyer did not wish to respond to an AFP request for comment.

- ‘Not simulated’ -

Depardieu’s attorneys did not immediately respond, nor did Houellebecq, who was contacted via his publisher.



The 70-year-old, who is among France’s most translated authors, is also under investigation for alleged incitement to discrimination in France over comments he made in 2022 about Muslims.



Last week, Mediapart and another outlet, Le Media, reported that another woman had accused Depardieu of groping her private parts when she appeared as an extra standing next to him during the filming of 2013 movie “Turf.”



The casting director told Mediapart she had to crouch down between them to ensure he could no longer touch the woman in the final takes.



In April, Depardieu dropped legal action against public broadcaster France Televisions over the editing of an investigative report aired in late 2023 in which he repeatedly made degrading and sexual remarks about women during a trip to North Korea.



In one of cinema’s most notorious scenes, Marlon Brando simulated anal rape of Maria Schneider in the 1972 film “Last Tango in Paris” without the director Bernardo Bertolucci informing her of the plan.



“Except that this time, it’s not simulated rape that the actor is denouncing,” Mediapart noted.