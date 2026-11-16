Paris, France: French soldiers have been operating in Ukraine for several months, training Ukrainian troops and helping maintain military equipment, Radio France Internationale (RFI) reported on Monday.

Citing sources, RFI said French lawmakers had not been informed of the deployment of the confidential mission, led by a French general and codenamed “Volia,” which can be translated as “freedom” and “will” from Ukrainian.

The report did not say how many soldiers took part in the mission, which has been present in Ukraine since at least the summer of 2026.

It described a “light and flexible” structure made up of “small teams deployed on short-term assignments.”

Several sources described as being familiar with the matter told RFI that an official “Gerfaut” mission in Poland serves as a cover for the presence of French troops in Ukraine and acts as a gateway for deployments into the country.

Gerfaut is a French military detachment deployed in Poland since 2023 as part of the European Union’s military assistance mission supporting Ukraine.

Under that framework, French army personnel are tasked with training officers who will go on to command Ukrainian combat units.

Since 2023, 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained by the French army, both in France and in Poland.

France will hold a two-round vote in April and May to elect a successor to President Emmanuel Macron, who has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine.

The far-right National Rally (RN) party, whose leader Marine Le Pen is the frontrunner to replace Macron, has said that France would cut financial aid to Ukraine within six months if she is elected president.

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