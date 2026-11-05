PARIS: Tens of thousands of trade union members joined nationwide strikes and demonstrations on Thursday to demand higher wages and support the high school protest movement, piling fresh pressure on the beleaguered government.

After more than a month of large, recurring protests across France, major rallies took place again in Paris, Lyon, Marseille and elsewhere, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend. Unions said about 260 rallies against rising living costs were planned nationwide.

Students also held fresh protests. About a third of France’s high schools were closed or unable to operate, some because of student blockades and others because teachers were on strike. Public transportation was heavily disrupted. Police in the northeastern city of Strasbourg urged people to exercise extreme caution near certain schools.

The Eiffel Tower was also closed.

The atmosphere was joyful and relaxed despite heavy security at the capital’s Place de la République, where Thursday’s march was due to begin in the early afternoon. Rioters had clashed with police there during protests marred by looting on Oct. 17.

Protesters carrying trade union flags gathered as hundreds of musicians played string, brass and percussion instruments, accompanied by singers.

Police are prepared but violence flares again

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said that 70,000 police officers are being deployed, backed by armored vehicles, drones and helicopters. Police have been criticized for injuring protesters with heavy-handed tactics.

Many demonstrations have been marred by violence, much of it committed by masked rioters who do not support the students’ or workers’ demands.

Authorities in the western region of Brittany said “masked individuals” tried to block roads in Rennes on Thursday. They said young people, often accompanied by adults, committed “serious acts of violence,” including throwing steel balls at police.

Unions aim to send a warning

France’s main unions warned that the country is on the brink of recession and that layoff plans are multiplying. “Fuel, food products, rent, gas, electricity … everything’s going up except wages and pensions,” they said in a joint statement.

France is mired in debt and is one of the worst economic performers in Europe, along with Italy and Belgium.

The unions put President Emmanuel Macron’s government and employers on notice.

“Anger is immense,” they said. “The situation in this country is fragile. The pressing social and environmental challenges must be addressed without delay.”

Fabien Villedieu, national secretary of the SUD-Rail union, took aim at the government and the French rail company, SNCF.

“When the government is not reasonable, when the head of the SNCF is not reasonable — bosses in general are not reasonable — and when they’re not reasonable, we simply do what we’ve always done in France, which is to go on strike,” he told The Associated Press at the Paris Gare de Lyon station.

Before the strike action, the government had been negotiating with unions — a familiar scenario in French politics — in hopes of limiting the rioting, which has resulted in France’s worst civil unrest in years.

Protests are drawn into election campaigning

The movement began in September with a protest over staff shortages at a high school southeast of Paris and spread nationwide. It drew students demanding more education funding and workers seeking better pensions and help with soaring fuel prices and other costs.

The rallies come as the campaign to succeed Macron as president next May heats up, with political parties seeking to capitalize on the movement. Macron is constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is the favorite to win.

Some candidates, including veteran far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon, propose radical solutions that appear difficult to implement, said Paul Smith, an associate professor of French history and politics at the University of Nottingham in England.

“There is a sense of absolute frustration at the government’s failure to operate,” Smith said in an interview. “Whoever wins the presidential election is going to have a stack of problems to cope with.”

“It’s very difficult to see exactly where things go,” he said.