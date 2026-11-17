BERLIN: Germany’s finance minister Tuesday urged “full transparency” from Deutsche Bank after international media outlets published reports based on millions of leaked documents and emails that shine a light on questionable past practices at the banking giant.

The leaks deal with the bank’s business over the past 20 years, including ties to Russian oligarchs, the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and Donald Trump before he became US president.

The data, shared by unidentified whistleblowers, raised questions about internal controls at Germany’s largest bank and reignited questions regarding chief executive Christian Sewing’s efforts to turn around the institution.

Deutsche Bank shares fell by almost six percent in Frankfurt after the reports emerged.

Lars Klingbeil, Germany’s finance minister and vice chancellor, said the lender must “provide full transparency regarding how it has addressed past failures and internal control deficiencies, and how it will effectively prevent them in the future.”

It was now the “responsibility” of independent regulators and law enforcement authorities to look into the matter, he said, adding he was certain they would carefully evaluate what emerged from the leaks.

Sewing, who took over as CEO in 2018, conceded that some mistakes had been made on his watch.

“When you look at the events today, you naturally ask yourself whether you could have done some things differently,” he told financial daily Handelsblatt after the reports were published.

“I am not without mistakes,” he said, but insisted that the course he set for the bank “has always been right and remains so.”

He also said he did not expect significant financial consequences, for instance from lawsuits, as many of the issues had already been dealt with.

Deutsche Bank said earlier that the matters in the reports dated back many years, and it was now a “different bank” after undergoing major reforms.

Still, the renewed scrutiny will be a blow for Sewing, who had been credited with fixing the bank’s tarnished reputation.

He took the helm at the institution after a string scandals in the United States over its role in “subprime” mortgage lending, which contributed to the global financial crisis.

He oversaw massive job cuts and a retreat away from the bank’s riskier investment banking activities, with a new focus on its German and European business.

- Courting oligarchs -

The strategy seemed to pay off with the bank having faced fewer scandals in recent times, while earnings also improved.

So Tuesday’s investigation, dubbed “Inside Deutsche Bank,” is unlikely to be welcome news.

It was conducted by over 200 journalists from a media consortium that included The Financial Times, Der Spiegel, Le Monde, the New York Times, the German public broadcaster ZDF and the Austrian daily Der Standard.

According to the reports, the bank at times prioritized commercial interests over compliance with international sanctions, anti-money laundering regulations and even its own internal procedures.

The data originated from two whistleblowers and was channelled through South African and Indian journalists to more than 50 media outlets worldwide.

The documents reportedly detail, among other things, how Deutsche Bank courted oligarchs and sought to expand its Russian operations shortly before Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, despite warnings about regulatory and money-laundering risks.

Documents cited by the media outlets indicate that Sewing was among the participants in the working group that developed the Russia strategy.

The reports also note that the bank’s announced withdrawal from the Russian market after the Ukraine invasion remains incomplete.

As of last year, Deutsche Bank still employed 162 people in the country and its local subsidiary generated a pre-tax profit of 61 million euros ($67 million).

The data also contain new details regarding the bank’s long-standing business relationship with Epstein as well as its dealings with Trump.

Furthermore, the documents indicate that the bank set up controversial tax-optimization schemes for wealthy clients, and suggest that criminal networks were able to funnel money through the bank.