BERLIN: The Alternative for Germany’s Ulrich Siegmund, who is seeking to become the far-right party’s first state premier, appealed to Elon Musk to establish a Tesla presence in Saxony-Anhalt on Monday, promising “business-friendly conditions.”

The billionaire entrepreneur endorsed the party multiple times during the 2025 federal election, using his social media platform X to broadcast a conversation with AfD chancellor candidate and party leader Alice Weidel a month before the vote.

Musk had not publicly responded to Siegmund by Tuesday afternoon, and Tesla and the ⁠AfD’s state branch ⁠did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Writing on X in English, Siegmund said Saxony-Anhalt would actively support Tesla’s presence under an AfD-led government and welcomed the chance to personally meet with the Tesla CEO.

“Our goal is to promote entrepreneurial freedom, non-ideological ⁠economic policies and business-friendly conditions,” wrote Siegmund, with a link to a story about Tesla’s expansion plans in Germany.

The US electric vehicle maker announced on Monday that it would invest €3 billion ($3.3 billion) in its only European site in Gruenheide, on the outskirts of Berlin, as part of ambitious expansion plans for the company’s Cybercab model.

The AfD notched a historic win in Saxony-Anhalt’s state elections following a campaign led by the 36-year-old ⁠Siegmund, who ⁠will put himself forward for the state premier role during a parliamentary vote planned for December.

Musk had congratulated the AfD on the victory with a “Well done!” on X, prompting Siegmund to thank him for his support.

Beatrix von Storch, one of the AfD’s most prominent national politicians, had separately appealed to Musk on X last month to provide an official car to Saxony-Anhalt’s newly elected AfD parliamentary president after BMW canceled leasing agreements.

Musk did not publicly respond to her appeal.