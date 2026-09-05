ATHENS: A ​Greek two-seat F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed on Saturday during an air show at Tanagra airport, near Athens, a Greek ‌Air Force ‌official ​told ‌Reuters.

Video ⁠footage ​from public ⁠broadcaster ERT, which first reported the crash, showed a column of black smoke rising a few hundred ⁠metres from spectators ‌watching ‌the air show.

NEW: A Hellenic Air Force F-4E Phantom II has crashed while performing a solo display at Athens Flying Week in Tanagra, Greece.



No parachutes were visible following the crash, and there is no official confirmation regarding the condition of the crew. pic.twitter.com/zrCHC8g3vl — Tabz (@TabzLIVE) September 5, 2026

​Two helicopters ‌were battling the ‌fire on the spot.

The fate of the pilots was not immediately known, ‌and it was unclear whether anyone in ⁠the ⁠crowd had been injured, the official said.

"A search and rescue operation is under way," the official added. Loudspeakers at the air base were urging people to leave ​the area, ​according to ERT.