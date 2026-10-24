MAIDUGURI: Gunmen killed at least 40 people in an attack on a village in Nigeria's northeastern Taraba state on Friday afternoon, Amnesty International said.

A large group of gunmen carried out ⁠the attack on ⁠Binnari village, police said in a statement on Saturday.

Amnesty International strongly condemns the gunmen’s deadly attack on Binnari in Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba state in which at least 40 people were killed. The attack which took place on Friday 23 October 2026 shows utter disdain for the sanctity of life. Earlier police confirmed the killing of 10 people, but later in the day more bodies were recovered — and more are still being discovered. Apart from killing people wantonly the gunmen also burnt down foodstuff, homes, shops and motorcycles. The community is now littered with dead bodies, some burnt beyond recognition, as families declare many still missing. The Nigerian authorities continue to leave rural communities in some parts of the north at the mercy of gunmen that are repeatedly commit atrocities with impunity. This attack must be investigated impartially, while survivors must be provided with adequate reparations. On the side of the authorities, issuing bland statements condemning these horrific attacks is not enough. Genuine commitment to protecting the people must be demonstrated by ensuring adequate security of lives and property, as well as ensuring justice for the victims. Consistent failure of the authorities to bring the suspected perpetrators to justice is clearly emboldening impunity. — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) October 24, 2026

Amnesty International said in a statement that while police ⁠had earlier confirmed the killing of 10 people, more bodies were recovered later on Saturday.

The attackers invaded the village with heavy gunfire and looted food items from shops, police said.

Northern ⁠Nigeria ⁠has experienced a surge in attacks by heavily armed criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, who raid villages, abduct residents for ransom and steal livestock.