KYIV: A Russian drone slammed into a busy platform at a railway station in Ukraine’s Dnipro on Thursday killing at least 13 people in what President Volodymyr Zelensky called a “horrific” attack that demands a response from Kyiv’s allies.

The strike came as Ukraine and Russia strive to uphold a fragile local ceasefire in the ravaged city of Oleshky — under Russian occupation since 2022 and where residents have faced months of food, water and medicine shortages.

The truce was holding into its third day, both countries said, with the Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announcing that he had “set out with the Ukrainian delegation toward Oleshky” through Belarus and Russia.

But elsewhere, Moscow continued to pummel Ukraine.

The strike at the Dnipro train station hit a platform “where a regular commuter train and a regular passenger train were standing,” Zelensky said.

“Sanctions against Moscow and its war machine must not be eased for as long as this Russian war continues,” he added, slamming the attack as “horrific.”

Images released by Ukrainian emergency services showed bodies on the platform, rescuers helping victims to safety and two burnt-out passenger trains with their windows shattered.

Russia has fired drones on trains across Ukraine since the first days of its 2022 invasion — destroying hundreds of locomotives and killing several railway workers.

In September alone, passengers were evacuated from more than 5,800 Ukrainian train services due to the threat of Russian drone strikes, the national railway operator told AFP.

Ukraine’s vast train network is a vital form of transport in the country, where journeys between east and west can take 24 hours.

Zelensky slams sanctions relief

Ukraine’s air force said it had intercepted three jet-powered drones in a daytime attack, but that a fourth evaded its defenses and hit the station.

The head of Ukraine Railways, Oleksandr Pertsovsky, said an elevated threat level had been announced.

“But unfortunately there were still a large number of people on the platform,” he said on Facebook.

In the aftermath of the attack, Zelensky refreshed his criticism of a deal struck this month between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to ease some sanctions on Russia allowing Moscow to release diesel onto global markets.

“How many such terrorist strikes has Russia carried out against our people since sanctions were lifted on some Russian oligarchs and energy sector, instead of de-escalating,” he asked.

At least five others were killed across Ukraine in separate Russian attacks, according to local officials.

Two teenagers killed

A strike on the city center of Chernigiv, north of Kyiv, killed two 15-year-old girls and wounded more than a dozen, the head of the city’s military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, said.

A drone also slammed into a multi-story residential building in the central city of Kremenchuk, killing two and wounding several — including a six-year-old — the local governor said.

Russia has intensified drone and missile attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks, hitting energy sites around major cities in what Kyiv says is a bid to plunge the country into cold and darkness throughout the winter.

The Kremlin earlier this week vowed not to let up in the overall pace of the war even as the sides prepare to restart stalled talks under US mediation.

Zelensky said on Wednesday it would be a “huge success” if the local ceasefire in Oleshky — brokered by US First Lady Melania Trump — allowed for the evacuation of stranded citizens.

Locals caught there have resorted to hunting and eating pigeons in recent months, former residents in touch with those in the city told AFP.

Russia and Ukraine are to meet next month with US envoys to discuss ways to end Europe’s worst conflict since World War II, with no firm dates set for the talks yet.

Several previous rounds have failed to move the sides closer to a deal.

Russia demands more territory in eastern Ukraine and sweeping military and political restrictions on Kyiv.

Ukraine and its allies say ceding ground to Moscow would be tantamount to a capitulation and leave Kyiv vulnerable to future Russian attacks.