WASHINGTON: The sister of Democratic US Rep. Ilhan Omar was questioned by federal investigators following a search of the congresswoman’s Washington home, Fox News reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

Sahra Noor voluntarily spoke with investigators after Homeland Security Investigations agents searched Omar’s home on Oct. 12, the report said.

Federal investigators are examining possible immigration fraud involving Omar and her late father, according to Fox News. The report did not detail the scope of Noor’s interview.

Omar has denied wrongdoing and criticized the search as an attempt to target political opponents, Fox News reported.