NEW DELHI: India on Thursday condemned the deadly attacks on an Aramco oil field and an airport in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province a day earlier, which killed at least one Indian national.

An Indian national was one of two people killed in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday evening, India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed in separate statements.

Saudi authorities said the Dammam airport attack also killed a Saudi citizen and injured eight others, including one Saudi national, two Indians, and people from Yemen, Bangladesh and Nepal. Their injuries are reported as ranging from minor to critical.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the Kingdom’s air defenses intercepted a drone strike targeting Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field. Resulting debris killed a Filipino and a Nepali and injured an Indian national and a Pakistani, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy.

India’s external affairs ministry said the attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure were “completely unacceptable” and must cease immediately.

“We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia,” the ministry’s statement reads.

“We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest.”

Wednesday’s attacks come following a string of Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia in recent months, including repeated targeting of Saudi airports earlier in October which killed at least 17 people in the capital, Riyadh.

The group did not immediately claim responsibility for the latest assaults.

An Indian national from Hyderabad was among those killed in the attacks on King Khalid International Airport, dying in hospital of his injuries. The missile strikes also wounded over 300 others, including at least seven Indians who were hospitalized.