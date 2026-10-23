JAKARTA: Indonesian food companies are planning to expand their businesses with new outlets in Saudi Arabia, their representatives told Arab News, as they seek to widen the global reach of Indonesia’s diverse culinary offerings.

Sundanese food brand Bumi Aki Group signed a preliminary agreement with Saudi-based Indonesian company BKPH Limited earlier this week as part of a plan to open its first international outlet in Madinah.

Two other Indonesian food brands, Baso Gejrot Indonesia and Al Na’im Fried Chicken, are working with another Indonesian-owned company in the Kingdom, Syarikah Makan Al Na’im, or SMAN, to boost their presence in Makkah.

“It will likely take us between one and two years to fulfill all the requirements, including those related to taxes and permits,” Bumi Aki Group president director Dr. Anisha Desiliana said at a press conference in Jakarta, adding that the recent agreement will help speed up the process and allow the restaurant to start operations next year.

“We are planning to do this in stages, while consistently maintaining the quality of our products and services that have been the foundation of our consumer’s trust … We want to expand our market (in Saudi Arabia) and are ready to adjust our menu to fit the market.”

SMAN, meanwhile, is looking “to introduce the diversity of Indonesian culinary traditions.”

The company took part in a symbolic signing ceremony last week for their cooperation agreements with Baso Gejrot Indonesia and Al Na’im Fried Chicken, on the sidelines of Indonesia’s flagship trade event, Trade Expo Indonesia.

“Baso Gejrot Indonesia draws on the familiar flavors of Indonesian meatball dishes, distinctive seasonings and the country’s rich food culture. Al Na’im Fried Chicken offers a fried-chicken concept featuring a specially developed spice profile intended to appeal to a broad range of consumers,” Sandi Hasyono, SMAN’s public relations manager, said in a statement to Arab News.

“For us, food is more than a commercial product: it is an accessible expression of cultural identity and Indonesian creativity. Our objective is to preserve each brand’s character while adapting service, presentation and operations to local consumer expectations.”

Baso Gejrot Indonesia already has an outlet in Makkah, while Al’Naim Fried Chicken is preparing to open one as soon as November.

SMAN may look into potentially expanding the two brands in other Saudi cities, including Jeddah, Madinah and Riyadh, as well as the wider Middle East and North Africa region, Hasyono added.

His company is currently more focused on maintaining product consistency and quality, while also ensuring compliance with the regulatory requirements in Saudi Arabia.

“Our ambition is not simply to bring Indonesian flavors to Saudi Arabia," he said. "We hope to contribute to a broader, responsible platform for Indonesian creativity and business capabilities to reach international markets.”