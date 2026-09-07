- Indonesia’s main airport and others have reopened after volcanic ash closures
- Closure was due to an eruption from Mount Anak Krakatau
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s main airport and several other air travel hubs reopened on Tuesday (Monday evening in London) after days of closure due to ash from a volcanic eruption, the Transport Ministry said.
The Ministry wrote on Instagram that the airport in the capital Jakarta and four others near the city or around the island of Java are now operating again, as the crisis with Mount Anak Krakatau subsides.