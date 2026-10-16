ROME: Italy’s air traffic capacity recovered to 75 percent on Friday after overnight problems hit the data transmission network supporting air traffic control services nationwide, air navigation company ENAV said.

ENAV ruled out a cyberattack and said flight operations remained safe.

The company said it had switched to a secondary satellite network, allowing capacity to increase steadily after the disruption earlier in the morning forced ENAV to cut the number of aircraft that could be handled in Italian airspace by up to 50 percent.

The alternative data transmission system allowed air traffic control services to continue while maintaining normal safety standards, ENAV said.

The disruption caused delays at airports across the country, including Rome’s Fiumicino airport and airports serving Milan and Bergamo.

ENAV said it was working closely with its suppliers to restore full operation of the primary network and return to 100 percent capacity as soon as possible.