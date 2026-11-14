ROME: Italy said on Saturday it fully supported Germany’s participation in the Global Combat Air Programme to develop a next-generation fighter jet, rejecting media reports that Rome had sought to block Berlin from joining.

The government said in a statement that a Financial Times report suggesting it had opposed Germany’s entry ⁠was “entirely misleading” and did ⁠not reflect Rome’s longstanding position.

Italy said it had always been willing to welcome Germany into GCAP and had proposed that Berlin initially join on ⁠an observer-only basis to facilitate information-sharing and speed its path toward full membership.

Rome said the proposal was designed to accelerate Germany’s involvement while protecting the program’s timetable and progress, and was not intended to restrict Berlin’s future role.

Italy reiterated its position during the latest GCAP videoconference ⁠involving ⁠the program’s three partner nations, it said in the statement, adding that it viewed German participation as “a positive opportunity.”

GCAP brings together Italy, Britain and Japan to develop a next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035, with Leonardo , BAE Systems and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries leading the industrial effort.