NEW YORK: A federal judge told federal prosecutors Thursday that the government must permit a man jailed on terrorism charges access to religious materials describing an important figure in Muslim history even if passages advocate violence because similar violent texts in the Bible would never be banned from distribution in jails.

Judge Colleen McMahon made the statement as she presided over a hearing where Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, a dual Iranian-Iraqi national, repeatedly tried to speak directly to her, leading US marshals to usher him quickly out of the courtroom at one point.

His lawyer, Andrew Dalack, said the government had denied Al-Saadi access to a biography of a man who lived 1,300 years ago and who McMahon described as a “seminal figure in Muslim” history.

Assistant US Attorney Jeffrey Coyle said the materials sent by Al-Saadi’s family contained passages that “justifies the blood revenge of enemies.”

McMahon stopped just short of issuing a ruling from the bench that religious texts do not pose a threat to the special administrative measure that severely limit Al-Saadi’s communications with the outside world. But she made her opinions clear.

“Excuse me,” she said, interrupting the prosecutor at one point. “There are passages in the Bible that could be read the same way.”

She cited “statements of immense violence” in the Bible, including the book of Joshua calling for killings “in the most vicious and disgusting way.”

The judge also said she didn’t understand why he’d been denied newspaper articles about support for him in Egypt and a demonstration carried out on his behalf.

Al-Saadi was charged last week in a rewritten indictment accusing him of trying to pass secret messages to Iranian operatives planning an attack on a British air base used by the US Air Force.

The superseding indictment alleged that he had a role plotting to attack the Royal Air Force Base in Fairford, in western England, even though he’d been arrested last spring. A group of men were detained on Sept. 27 on suspected explosives and terrorism offenses after three suspicious vans were spotted traveling toward the air base where US bombers are stationed.

Prosecutors say that Al-Saadi used coded language in phone and video calls to his mother and sister in Iraq to pass messages encouraging associates to carry out the air base bombing.

Dalack said his client did not do it.

“Mr. Al-Saadi denies that he’s using coded messages in communications with his family. If you look at what the government points to, it relies on pure surmise and speculation,” Dalack said.

Coyle said the government is not letting Al-Saadi have any more calls with his family.

According to the indictment, Al-Saadi was among three men who conspired together to use a network of contacts in the United Kingdom to commit terror attacks on behalf of an Iran-aligned terrorist network, which included the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Kata’ib Hizballah.

In June, Al-Saadi pleaded not guilty to charges that he plotted at least 18 attacks in Europe in retaliation for the US and Israel’s war with Iran. He called himself a “prisoner of war.” He has been held without bail since.

Both Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have been designated by the US government as foreign terrorist organizations. US prosecutors say Al-Saadi was a Kata’ib Hizballah commander.

Al-Saadi tried several times at Thursday’s hearing to speak directly to McMahon. Speaking through an Arabic interpreter, his first outburst came as he was being arraigned on the new allegations.

Asked to enter a plea, he said: “I’m a statesmen. not a businessman.” Then, he added: “I’m innocent of the charge.”

“I’ll take that as a not-guilty plea,” the judge responded.

During another outburst, McMahon told him: “It’s really not a good idea for you to talk to me today.”

Shortly afterward, he was hurried out of court by marshals as he began shouting toward the judge that he wanted his lawyers replaced by attorneys that his family will retain.

After his current lawyers met with him, Dalack said Al-Saadi had decided to return to jail rather than come back into the courtroom.

“He’s obviously quite frustrated,” Dalack said.

The judge said she was adjourning proceedings in his case to give his family time to search for lawyers. She set a Feb. 10 date for him to return to court.