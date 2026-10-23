PARIS: France’s President Emmanuel Macron has postponed a planned visit to Senegal and Nigeria later this month, a French presidential source said Friday, following riots that erupted on the sidelines of nationwide protests last weekend.

The source, who asked not to be named, did not explicitly refer to the violent protests as a reason but said that the visit was being put off as it concerned a “diplomatic and cooperation agenda,” in contrast to Macron’s visit to the Gulf this week which focused on securing energy supplies.