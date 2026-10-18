PARIS/LIMOGES: President Emmanuel Macron appealed for calm on Sunday, a day after France suffered one of its worst days of unrest in years, with thousands arrested and shops looted or damaged after protests over high prices and declining public services.

Fresh clashes broke out in Paris and Marseille, where riot police intervened to prevent attempts to ransack businesses.

Nationwide demonstrations had erupted into riots on Saturday, with a town hall torched, shops pillaged and buildings covered in graffiti as violent groups clashed with police in cities across the country.

“Looking at these images, we have all asked ourselves: What was going through their minds? How can French people do this to France?” Macron said in a televised address to the nation.

“Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses it. Tonight, we all feel anger and shame.”

Saturday’s ‌unrest laid bare ‌the deep anger at Macron, who leaves office in 2027 after a decade in ​power ‌that has increasingly ⁠become defined ​by ⁠social discontent, a weak economy and ballooning debt.

Macron said those protesting peacefully had legitimate grievances and their actions should not be confused with those seeking to wreak havoc.

He stopped short of declaring a state of emergency, as demanded by some right-wing politicians, but said the government would act to allow prefects to ban protests if necessary to protect public buildings and local businesses.

PARIS PROTESTS ‘LIKE A WAR ZONE’

The government has blamed the violence on what it said were ultra-left groups, as well as criminals it said had instigated the looting.

One protester died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during demonstrations in Paris. Police made 2,400 arrests across France, while nearly 1,000 officers were injured, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.

Police again clashed ⁠with protesters and fired tear gas at Place de la Republique on Sunday afternoon, and protesters ‌had set fire to piles of bicycles. A Reuters witness said there appeared to be ‌several hundred protesters in the area.

A massive clean-up operation took place in cities ​from Lille in the north to Marseille in the south and ‌from Strasbourg in the east to Bordeaux in the southwest, where a masked mob invaded the residence of the local prefect.

“It’s like ‌a war zone here!” exclaimed Dutch entrepreneur Tije De Boer, who was visiting Paris with his children and said the unrest forced him to evacuate his hotel at Place de la Republique.

More than half a million people joined marches in scores of cities on Saturday, marking the convergence of a month-long student movement with broader social discontent against rising living costs and declining public services.

SEVERAL HUNDRED SHOPS DAMAGED

While hundreds of thousands protested peacefully across France on Saturday, ‌violent fringe groups targeted public buildings, looted luxury boutiques and supermarkets, and attacked police vehicles and officers.

Far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, frontrunner going into next year’s presidential campaign, also called ⁠for calm, saying France must not become ⁠accustomed to images of the country being battered, abused and ransacked.

“Violence is not an opinion. Destruction is not a form of expression. And chaos cannot serve as a project for France,” she said in a video address.

Hard-left France Unbowed presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said Macron needed to answer the demands of protesting high-school students.

In Limoges, famed for its porcelain, the collapse of the town hall’s clock tower in a fiery blaze revived memories of the 2019 fire that devastated Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral. Mayor Guillaume Guerin said not enough officers from the national police had been deployed to his city.

“There was a clear, premeditated intention to burn down the town hall, and the people inside feared for their lives,” Guerin told Reuters on Sunday. He threatened to resign if the city did not receive the funds needed to repair the town hall.

Economy Minister Roland Lescure pledged support on Sunday for business owners who suffered losses. “Those who break things will pay, repair the damage and be held accountable for their intention to sow chaos,” Lescure said in a statement.

French retailer Carrefour’s CEO Alexandre Bompard told ​French broadcaster BFMTV that 50 of the company’s shops ​had been damaged, including 20 that were looted, with losses from the damage running into the tens of millions of euros.