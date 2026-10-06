BAMAKO: The Malian army announced it has entered the strategic northern city of Kidal, following the retreat of Tuareg separatists who captured the city earlier this year. This development comes as the country’s armed forces begin “large-scale” operations in the region.

The Tuareg separatist Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) stated it conducted a “strategic and controlled withdrawal” to preserve its capabilities, highlighting concerns over the “disproportionate use of aerial assets by Russian mercenaries from Africa Corps and the forces of the Bamako military junta.” This move left fewer than a hundred civilians in the city.

The Malian army, with the assistance of Russia’s Africa Corps, undertook significant air-ground operations in Kidal. Two Malian officers confirmed their forces entered Kidal ahead of schedule, encountering no resistance, as part of efforts to secure the region from terrorist threats.

The FLA’s withdrawal was marked by the context of recent intense violence in Mali, orchestrated by extremists and the FLA against the Malian army and its Russian allies. Noteworthy incidents included a deadly assault on Dioura military camp and a lethal ambush on an army convoy in mid-July.

Human rights organizations have accused the Malian army and Russian paramilitaries of civilian casualties during operations.

Mali’s pivot to Russia, shifting from its former colonial ties with France, underscores the junta’s strategic alliances to combat extremist threats, initially involving Wagner Group and now Africa Corps, directly controlled by Russia’s defense ministry.