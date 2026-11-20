NEW JERSEY: Merck said on Friday that its experimental cancer drug helped patients with advanced stomach and esophageal cancers live longer than standard treatment options in a late-stage trial.

The trial compared the drug, sacituzumab tirumotecan, also known as sac-TMT, to physician-selected chemotherapy, including trifluridine-tipiracil, irinotecan, paclitaxel or docetaxel.

The trial enrolled 473 patients whose cancer could not be removed by surgery and whose disease had progressed after at least two earlier treatments.

Sac-TMT is an antibody-drug conjugate, a type of targeted cancer therapy designed to deliver cancer-killing drugs directly to tumor cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissue.

Merck said sac-TMT met the trial’s main goal of improving overall survival but did not disclose detailed data, which it plans to present at a future medical meeting.

The study, however, did not meet its secondary goal of delaying cancer progression, as measured by an independent review. Merck said the drug had no new safety concerns.

The results mark another positive late-stage trial for sac-TMT, which Merck licensed from China’s Kelun-Biotech for markets outside Greater China.

Merck is currently testing sac-TMT for multiple cancers, including lung, breast and gastrointestinal tumors.