JEDDAH: A global Microsoft outage has disrupted activities ranging from schoolwork and customer communication to corporate operations, highlighting the extent to which families and businesses rely on digital services for their daily routines.

The disruption, which began on Nov. 12, affected several Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook and Teams, leaving users struggling to access emails, documents and workplace tools.

For parents, the timing has proved particularly inconvenient, especially for students preparing for exams. The outage has also reached classrooms, forcing schools to find alternative ways to share learning materials.

“My daughter’s assessments are starting, and the disruption has made it difficult to download the test materials from Microsoft Teams. The school’s IT team is working to resolve the issue, but in the meantime, they are sharing the materials through WhatsApp so students can continue preparing for their assessments,” said parent Zainab Rahman.

Reliance on digital platforms is equally evident among small enterprises, where interruptions can complicate even routine transactions.

“We rely on Microsoft Outlook for emails and customer enquiries, and use its services to coordinate orders and communicate with suppliers. With these services affected, it has become harder to respond to customers promptly, follow up on orders and manage routine business activities. This can cause delays in our daily operations,” said Mohammed Ahmed, a leather business owner.

Larger companies with interconnected digital systems across multiple departments also face the challenge of maintaining continuity when access to primary platforms is cut off.

At Tamer Group, contingency arrangements are built into the company’s operational approach. Meshari Hussain, digital head at the group, said the firm maintains backup measures to help employees retain access to essential services.

“Our systems are integrated with Microsoft services, including single sign-on (SSO), but we also have alternative access through Google accounts. We have additional security arrangements for senior officials to help maintain access when needed. So far, we have not received any reports of a data breach linked to this incident.”

The outage has similarly affected firms relying on Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure across core business functions.

Sameer Sayed, IT manager at Giordano, said: “Our business operations rely heavily on Microsoft’s cloud services, including Exchange Online, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and Copilot. These platforms support our daily communication, internal collaboration, document sharing and access to work-related information. Their unavailability has affected our ability to coordinate activities and carry out routine tasks efficiently. We are monitoring the situation as Microsoft works to restore the affected services and hope operations will return to normal soon.”

Echoing the need for operational resilience, Mohammed Elias, IT head at the Muslim World League, said companies must assess their dependence on digital infrastructure and prepare for scenarios in which primary platforms become inaccessible.

“An outage of this scale highlights how dependent organizations have become on cloud-based services for their daily operations. Businesses need reliable backup systems and contingency plans to ensure they can continue working and accessing essential information when their primary platforms become unavailable. They should also identify which operations are most vulnerable, consider alternative service providers and ensure employees know how to respond when essential digital tools are inaccessible. Business continuity planning should be an ongoing process rather than something addressed only when an outage occurs,” he said.

Microsoft said it was continuing efforts to restore affected services, noting that some users were still experiencing intermittent access issues and email delays on Friday. The tech giant added that there was no indication the disruption was caused by malicious activity.