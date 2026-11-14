Nov 14: ‌Microsoft said on Saturday that services had fully recovered across Teams, Outlook, Copilot and ‌other applications, ‌ending a ‌global outage that crippled online communications for businesses and governments for over 24 hours.

“We ‌have ‌completed our ‌efforts to ‌address the underlying issue of the incident ‌and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions,” the company posted on X.