BANJUL: Rescuers have recovered 12 bodies after a boat transporting migrants sank off the coast of Gambia, with an unknown number still missing, the Red Cross said.

The boat had set sail from the village of Jinack Kajata, which sits on an Atlantic island that residents say has become a frequent departure point for migrants trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands.

The long journey from west Africa is extremely dangerous due to strong currents and the often ramshackle, overloaded vessels used.

“The number of missing remains unclear. Further information is expected as rescue operations continue,” the Gambia Red Cross Society said Thursday in a statement.

The latest incident follows another deadly sinking off Jinack Kajata in December 2025 that killed more than 40 people and left around 100 missing.

The recent implementation of tighter patrols off Morocco, Mauritania and Senegal has forced migrants farther south in their attempts to reach Europe — lengthening the dangerous journey.

The Canary Islands are one of the main gateways into Europe for migrants fleeing poverty, conflict and persecution, alongside Mediterranean routes to Italy and Greece.

Arrivals to the Atlantic archipelago peaked in 2024 at more than 46,000, but have fallen sharply as Spain pushes to curb them.