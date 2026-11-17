BRUSSELS: NATO allies will discuss Washington’s ongoing review of US troop levels in Europe with Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby in Brussels ‌on Tuesday, German ‌Defense minister ‌Boris Pistorius said.

Even though the expectation is for US troops levels in Europe to decline, it is crucial ‌to ‌prevent dangerous capability gaps ‌through talks with ‌the US, Pistorius said before a meeting with other EU ‌defense ministers in Brussels.

Pistorius also said Germany and Norway will sponsor another package of US weapons for Ukraine through the PURL mechanism, focusing mainly on air defenses.