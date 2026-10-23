New York state woman charged with voting illegally says she recently learned she wasn’t a citizen

A Syracuse, New York, woman who says she only recently learned she wasn’t born in the US has been charged with voting illegally, one of the latest arrests touted by the Trump administration as it hunts for noncitizen voters ahead of the midterm elections.

Marva Cook was adopted as a toddler and had always assumed she was a US citizen, she told Homeland Security investigators earlier this month, according to the criminal complaint.

But in searching for her biological mother, the 66-year-old, who starred at Syracuse University’s women’s basketball decades ago, said she discovered she had a German birth certificate.

Federal prosecutors say Cook has had a green card for several years now, but she still cast ballots in recent elections despite not having citizenship.

She faces a single federal charge of voting by an alien stemming from her vote in the 2022 midterms.

The misdemeanor offense carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine up to $100,000, if convicted. Cook can also face deportation, under federal law.

Cook says she has faith in God and support from community

Reached by phone Friday, Cook declined to discuss the criminal case, her voting record or her past efforts at becoming a citizen.

But she said she was “not thrilled” by her court appearance Wednesday as she was placed in shackles despite having voluntarily turned herself in just hours earlier.

“It was a difficult time,” Cook said. “I’m about kindness and service and doing for others as I want to be treated.”

She also said she appreciated the outpouring of support of community members, a number of whom accompanied her to court Wednesday.

“The prayers and the support is a big part of how I will get through this,” Cook said. “I have a deep faith that God will get me through it.”

Cook’s lawyer, Paul Tuck, also declined to discuss details of the criminal case Friday other than to say there are no upcoming hearings or filing deadlines. There are no pending immigration proceedings, he added, but Cook has an immigration lawyer in the event that changes.

Spokespersons for the US Department of Homeland Security and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Cook is latest arrest in Trump’s nationwide crackdown on noncitizen voting

First Assistant US Attorney John A. Sarcone III, whose upstate New York office is prosecuting the case, said Cook’s arrest showed “voter fraud is rampant” in the state.

Other federal agencies amplified the statement on social media, even as the administration’s own investigations have demonstrated that such instances are incredibly rare and been shown not to change the outcome of elections.

“We cannot and will not allow the votes of American citizens to be canceled out by noncitizens illegally voting in our elections,” the Homeland Security wrote in a post on X that included Sarcone’s statement.

In California, federal authorities on Monday charged more than two dozen legal permanent residents with illegally casting ballots or registering to vote. Earlier this month, 10 people were charged in Minnesota with illegally voting over the last three elections.

Supporters say Cook is a valuable member of the community

Cook’s supporters, meanwhile, described her as a vital part of the local community where she had lived nearly all of her life and had starred in college basketball.

The Syracuse University athletics department confirmed Cook was the team’s leading scorer in the 1979-80 season, averaging 15 points per game.

Fred Daley, pastor at All Saints Church, said Cook is an active member of the parish who for years has been the church’s go-to Easter Bunny, decked out in full costume during the spring holiday season.

“If the government wanted to make a case, they chose the wrong person,” he said. “She’s a poster child of an amazing person. She’s highly respected throughout the community.”

Dale Avers, a parishioner who has known Cook for almost 20 years, described her as a “person of service” who “never sought limelight.” She said Cook supports low-income families and youth as the YMCA’s community school program director.

“I’m in total shock that they’re putting this much effort into this,” Avers said. “They understood the story. There was no intent. There’s no malice. There was no deception involved.”