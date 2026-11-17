SKOPJE: North Macedonia’s security agency said Tuesday it had foiled a “terrorist” assassination plot targeting a person in neighboring Greece and dismantled an Iranian-linked network.

The National Security Agency (ANB) said it had busted “a wide network of proxy actors” linked to Iranian Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh, who was a “collaborator of the Iranian security and intelligence services.”

The network, “under the direct instructions of the Iranian national, undertook preparatory logistical activities to carry out a terrorist act/assassination against a person in Greece,” the agency said.

The operation was led in cooperation with the Greek national intelligence agency, it added.

Four suspects have been remanded in custody and another placed under house arrest, interior ministry official Aleksandar Janev told local media.

Authorities were still hunting for a sixth suspect.

Speaking at a press conference in Skopje, the security agency’s head Bojan Hristovski said members of the network were embedded in the country’s “criminal structures.”