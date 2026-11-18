DUBAI: North Macedonia’s intelligence agency said on Tuesday it had broken up an alleged network working for Iran that was preparing to assassinate a person in Greece.

Five North Macedonian nationals have been arrested in connection with the case. Four were detained in North Macedonia, and a fifth was held in Greece and returned to North Macedonia on Nov. 12. The intended target has not been named.

The National Security Agency said the plot was coordinated by an Iranian national, Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh. It said members of the network had links to criminal groups in North Macedonia and carried out logistical preparations for the attack on his instructions.

The agency said it began working with Greece’s National Intelligence Service and other partner agencies on the case in early 2026. Investigators looked into secret meetings held in other countries, including Iran, and Mavaneh’s alleged links to intermediaries tied to Iran’s security and intelligence services.

The agency also linked Mavaneh to Naji Sharifi Zindashti, an Iranian organized crime figure. It said the case fitted a pattern of intelligence services using criminal middlemen abroad to hide their involvement.