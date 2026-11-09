The joint Omani-Indian naval exercise “Naseem Al Bahr 2026” began today, carried out by a number of ships from the Royal Navy of Oman and the Indian Navy, in the Al Batinah maritime area in the Sultanate of Oman.

The exercise, which continues until November 12, includes many theoretical and practical applications, the execution of a number of naval maneuvers and exercises, in addition to the exchange of experiences between the crews of the participating ships, according to the planned exercise schedule.