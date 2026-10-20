CHICAGO, IL: The sister of US Rep. Ilhan Omar met with federal investigators after agents raided the Minnesota Democrat’s Washington, DC, home last week, according to a report by FOX News.

The network, citing three sources, reported that Omar’s older sister, author and activist Sahra Noor, “voluntarily” spoke with investigators about the congresswoman’s immigration status shortly after the pre-dawn raid.

Federal agents searched Omar’s home on Monday, Oct. 11, seizing her phone, notebooks, personal computers and passport. Authorities have also issued more than a dozen grand jury subpoenas, including to some of her relatives.

The investigation centers on whether Omar or her late father, Nur Omar Mohamed, misstated her age on immigration paperwork.

The Department of Justice declined to comment on the report or on the investigation.

“As a general rule, the Department declines to comment on ongoing investigations,” a DOJ spokesperson told Arab News on Tuesday.

Noor did not respond to a request for comment sent through the website for her book, “Salt in the Snow: A Somali Immigrant’s Story.”

Omar has not responded to a request for comment, but has said on social media that she is being targeted for political reasons.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked Omar since returning to the White House in January 2025.

He has claimed that she entered the country illegally in violation of US immigration laws and has called for her deportation.

CNN reported last week that the Trump administration had pushed for an “unusually aggressive” search in the immigration fraud probe examining possible false statements on government documents and a potential conspiracy.

Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, in 1982. Her family fled Somalia’s civil war, spent several years in a refugee camp in Kenya, and eventually immigrated to the US in 1995.

She became a naturalized citizen in 2000 and was elected to Congress representing Minnesota’s 5th District in November 2018.

In a letter to the DOJ, Omar’s attorneys called the raid “politically motivated” and argued that it violated federal rules governing investigations of members of Congress.

They demanded the return of all property seized during the raid, saying the DOJ failed to notify Omar beforehand and breached federal restrictions on public investigations of political candidates in the 60 days before an election.

According to CNN, the department had sought broad access to records kept at Omar’s home, but a judge ruled that prosecutors could not access them without protections for her legislative work.

The search came amid heightened scrutiny of the DOJ’s handling of a case involving a prominent Trump critic.

Omar and her supporters have questioned the timing of the raid, calling it a political assault ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, which will determine control of the House and Senate.

Omar is seeking a fifth term. According to prediction platform Prediction Edge, she has a 93 percent chance of winning.