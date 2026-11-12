WASHINGTON: One person was killed and four wounded in a shooting at and outside a fitness center in an upscale residential neighborhood of downtown Washington on Thursday, police said.

Jeffery Carroll, Washington’s interim police chief, told reporters the suspect in the shooting had been found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself in his nearby apartment unit.

Carroll said the man, who was not identified, was apparently in “some sort of a conflict” with the homeowners association of the apartment building, which is located in the Logan Circle area of the nation’s capital, about a mile north of the White House.

The police chief said the person who died had been shot inside a fitness center.

One of the four wounded was in critical condition while the injuries to the others did not appear to be life-threatening, Carroll said.

The condition of the gunman was not immediately known.

There was a massive police response to the shooting, which occurred during the busy morning rush hour.

Dozens of vehicles from multiple law enforcement vehicles were seen racing to the scene as police helicopters hovered overhead.

Some residents were evacuated from the area by police while others were told to shelter in place.

The Washington Sun quoted a member of the VIDA Fitness gym as saying that he was on a treadmill at the workout facility when the shooting began.

Michael Carney said he heard a “pop” and then saw someone on the gym floor who had been shot in the head.

“Everyone was kind of just hiding behind planters and stuff,” Carney told The Sun.