ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Monday that the top-level security committee of the Makkah defense agreement was expected to meet in Islamabad later this month.

“The apex committee of this body... will be actually meeting, hopefully, end of this month in Islamabad,” Dar said, adding that Pakistan had been scheduled to host the next meeting with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, the other signatories to the joint defense agreement, after the deal was inked in August.