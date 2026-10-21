BRUSSELS: The European Public Prosecutor’s Office has raided the European Parliament offices of the Patriots for Europe far-right political grouping, which includes France’s National Rally (RN) party, the political group said on Wednesday.

🚨 Patriots for Europe Clarifies Its Position Regarding Ongoing EPPO Investigations into Former ID Group https://t.co/iRxhrAhmM5 — Patriots for Europe (@PatriotsEP) October 21, 2026

“Since this morning, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office has been carrying out searches in administrative offices at the European Parliament in Brussels and Strasbourg,” Patriots for Europe wrote on X.

The Patriots for Europe group is the third-largest grouping in the European Parliament.