WASHINGTON: The Pentagon ‌failed a financial audit for the ninth consecutive year, according to an inspector general report released Monday, but an official said a majority of its units ​passed for the first time.

Defense Department CFO Jules Hurst told Reuters an independent auditor found that financial statements for 14 of the Pentagon’s 25 standalone reporting entities passed in the 2026 fiscal year, which ended in September, up from 11 the prior year. Those entities account for 56 percent of the department’s assets and 86 percent of its liabilities.

“For the first time ever, a ‌majority of assets ‌from the department are on clean ​opinions,” ‌Hurst ⁠said. The ​audits ⁠check whether financial statements are fairly presented and whether financial systems and processes are sound.

The Pentagon is a vast bureaucracy that has struggled with some 149 financial management systems, many of which are inadequate and outdated. They include technology built on 50-year-old computer code.

As the administration seeks a record $1.5 trillion in national defense spending from Congress, ⁠modernizing those systems has become a priority as the ‌Pentagon strives to show lawmakers it ‌can be trusted.

The Pentagon as a ​whole was first audited in ‌2018 and has consistently failed to pass annual audits because ‌of its system and accounting problems. Congress gave it 10 years to pass, which falls in the fiscal year starting in October 2027.

Among the entities passing an audit for the first time in fiscal 2026 was ‌the Pentagon’s Medicare-Eligible Retiree Health Care Fund.

To complete an audit without relying on the antiquated systems, officials ⁠drew from ⁠61 core systems in the Pentagon’s more modern cloud-based War Data Platform. They obtained statistically significant data samples that were used for the audit.

The department is also using artificial intelligence tools from Palantir and xAI, alongside in-house applications, to automate financial reconciliations and documentation.

“Passing the audit is ultimately a time problem,” Hurst said, saying AI allows auditors to test more data.

Beginning this year, the Pentagon plans to consolidate 25 separate audit opinions into eight, ahead of seeking a full department-wide opinion in fiscal 2028.

Congress phased ​in audit requirements for ​federal agencies over decades, and most major agencies must have their financial statements audited annually.