SHENZEN, China: Russia has invited European officials to Moscow to discuss whether they should participate in US-led talks on ending the Ukraine war, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

“The American side is urging us to agree to the involvement of the Europeans ... Through diplomatic channels, we suggested to the Europeans to come to Moscow. And after that we will decide in what format the talks can continue,” Putin said at a press conference in China.

“We understand that discussing issues linked to security in Europe is pointless without the Europeans,” he added.