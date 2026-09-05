KATHMANDU: Rescuers have pulled a woman alive from a house 10 days after floods hit Nuwakot town, Nepal army spokesperson said Saturday.

The woman was being airlifted to Kathmandu, officials said.

At least 1,300 people were killed in the Aug. 26 floods, which were likely caused by a glacier collapse, and more than 5,000 remain missing, according to Nepal’s disaster management agency.

Rescuers in Nepal pulled a Chinese national alive from a hydropower tunnel on Saturday, according to a social media post by the country’s prime minister’s office.

The latest rescue brings the total to three workers pulled alive from the Trishuli hydropower project. Two Nepalese workers were rescued from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower plant on Friday.

Nepal’s army said a joint rescue team of Nepalese military personnel and South Korean disaster experts rescued the man from a 225-meter tunnel (about 738 feet) and that he was undergoing a health assessment. Images showed him being evacuated by helicopter, with an army medic checking on him during the flight.

A photo released by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed two rescuers carrying the man out of the tunnel.

About 900 workers are missing from 12 hydropower projects across Nepal, with roughly 500 believed to be trapped in various tunnels, authorities said.

At least 1,300 people were killed in the Aug. 26 floods, which were likely caused by a glacier collapse, and more than 5,000 remain missing, according to Nepal’s disaster management agency.