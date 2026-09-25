ADDIS ABABA: Residents of the largest city in northern Ethiopia said they were living in fear as fighting resumed between federal troops and rebels opposed to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, with many reportedly trying to flee to other provinces to escape violence.

Some told The Associated Press that Internet service was disrupted across parts of northern Ethiopia, and roads connecting the northernmost region of Tigray with the neighboring region of Afar had been closed to civilian traffic.

“There is an atmosphere of fear,” said Selam Fantay, who sells garlic in the market in the Tigrayan capital of Mekelle. “People are deeply concerned that the suspension of transport services signals the outbreak of renewed conflict.”

UN rights official decries suffering faced by civilians

A top United Nations rights official described the suffering that civilians face as federal troops battle fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, or TPLF.

Airstrikes by the Ethiopian military, some carried out using drones, reportedly hit five schools in Tigray on Tuesday, resulting in an unknown number of casualties. A mortar strike on Wednesday in Kobo, a town in the Amhara region, killed civilians, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement on Friday.

“I am deeply alarmed by the recent escalation in hostilities between Ethiopian Government forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and its allies, and the harmful impacts it is already having on civilians,” he said.

Türk also raised concern over an “ongoing campaign of forced mass recruitment of civilians, including children, by the TPLF across Tigray,” and violence targeting those who resist recruitment.

Some in Mekelle who spoke to the AP said that they were concerned about displacement and disruptions to their lives.

“As long as this conflict persists, it will continue to drive up the prices of basic commodities,” said businessman Hailay Meles.

Valerie Browning, a co-founder of the Afar Pastoralist Development Association, a humanitarian group, said many people were fleeing Tigray into Afar.

She said that “too many people are being displaced. Our vehicles, including our ambulances, are being taken from us by the government for use (in) the war.”

Federal troops and opposition fighters trade blame

The renewed fighting has shattered a 2022 peace agreement that ended a devastating two-year war in Tigray, the epicenter of renewed hostilities between federal troops and fighters loyal to the TPLF.

The TPLF is an armed political group based in Tigray, and for years it was the dominant party in a coalition that ruled Ethiopia between 1991 and 2018. It has been outlawed by Abiy’s government.

After the November 2022 peace agreement between the TPLF and federal authorities, a caretaker administration reporting to Abiy took charge in Mekelle. But tensions remained, and caretaker leader Tadesse Werede was removed in May and replaced with a TPLF leader who led Tigrayans in the 2020-2022 war.

Both sides accuse each other of violating the peace agreement. In recent months, Ethiopian federal authorities accused the TPLF of seeking to build an alliance with neighboring Eritrea to destabilize Ethiopia. The TPLF accused Ethiopian authorities of conducting drone attacks in Tigray.

Neighboring Eritrea, whose soldiers fought alongside Ethiopian troops in the previous Tigray conflict, said it was alarmed by Abiy’s repeated assertions of his wish for sovereign access to the Red Sea via Eritrea.

Ethiopia’s military said Thursday that dozens of TPLF fighters had been killed in ongoing operations. It said other fighters were detained and that federal forces have seized weapons.

Opposition joins forces to try to remove prime minister

Air travel into the region was suspended this week after fighters loyal to the TPLF seized Mekelle’s airport from federal police. Ethiopian Airlines canceled flights to and from the region.

Fighting erupted days after seven opposition groups said they were banding together in a coalition in a bid to remove the recently reelected Prosperity Party government of Abiy.

Magnus Taylor, an analyst with International Crisis Group, said that the new alliance combines political opposition to Abiy with military coordination among armed groups operating in different parts of Ethiopia.

The alliance “is a combination of a political alliance based around mutual antipathy to Abiy Ahmed’s government and also a kind of opportunistic military alliance intended to threaten the Ethiopian military in the areas where the groups operate,” Taylor said.

In addition to the TPLF, the coalition’s other prominent members include the Amhara Fano National Movement and the Oromo Liberation Army.

Taylor pointed out that coordinated campaigns could open several fronts against the federal government.

“I think there is a real risk that the fighting could spread around the country,” he said, adding that the opposition alliance meant different armed groups can coordinate to “develop campaigns against the federal government in parallel to each other.”