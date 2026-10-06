ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday said the return of the Parthenon Marbles from Britain must be part of any debate about closer EU-UK ties.

Years of talks with the British Museum, which has held the ancient sculptures for more than two centuries, “have not progressed”, Mitsotakis told a conference in Athens.

Last week, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he was open to a range of options for the country’s future relationship with Europe, including rejoining the EU.

Mitsotakis said: “The Parthenon sculptures... will be part of this debate. This is not just an issue for Greece, it’s an issue for Europe.”

Greece maintains the sculptures were looted in 1802 by Lord Elgin, but the British government has claimed they were “legally acquired” and then sold to the British Museum.

The Greek leader, who faces elections early next year, said he would “ramp up the intensity” of Greece’s claim with the British government and the British Museum.

Mitsotakis’ government has long offered the British Museum temporary access to other archaeological treasures that have never left Greece in return for the Marbles.

He said he intended to “very forcefully” make the case for “cultural diplomacy” to Burnham, who has reiterated Britain’s longstanding position that the Marbles are a matter for the British Museum.

The museum’s power is limited by a 1963 law that prohibits it from selling or giving away treasures - so any permanent return of the marbles would need MPs to act.

The Parthenon in Athens is a temple initially built in the 5th century BC in homage to the goddess Athena.

Greece recently built a dedicated museum to house the Marbles should they be returned.