- The drones were intercepted and destroyed by Romanian military pilots
- This incident is part of ongoing tensions from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
BUCHAREST: Romania on Saturday said it shot down two drones in its airspace over the Black Sea, the latest in a recent spate of such attacks believed to be spillover from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Two drones were engaged and shot down a few minutes ago by Romanian military pilots over the Black Sea, moments after they had illegally entered our country,” defense minister Radu Miruta wrote on Facebook.