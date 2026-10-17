BUCHAREST: Romania on Saturday said it shot down two drones in its airspace over the Black Sea, the latest in a recent spate of such attacks believed to be spillover from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

BREAKING: 🇷🇴 Romanian F-16 pilots have shot down two drones that entered Romanian airspace some minutes ago. According to Romania’s Ministry of National Defence, the drones were intercepted over the Black Sea at around 18:00 local time. https://t.co/f3JdROQFex — GeoInsider (@InsiderGeo) October 17, 2026

“Two drones were engaged and shot down a few minutes ago by Romanian military pilots over the Black Sea, moments after they had illegally entered our country,” defense minister Radu Miruta wrote on Facebook.