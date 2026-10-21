MUMBAI: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that talks between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Oslo had been “positive.”

Witkoff ​has ‌arrived ⁠in ​Russia’s second-largest ⁠city of St. Petersburg ⁠on ‌Wednesday, ‌state ​news ‌agency ‌TASS ‌reported, for talks on ⁠Ukraine with ⁠Russian President Vladimir ​Putin.

“It was positive, nothing unexpected, nothing surprising, and he’ll now, armed with those ideas, be able to go to St. Petersburg and share them with the Russian side — and let’s see if we can make some progress,” Rubio said, speaking in India.