KYIV: Russian strikes killed at least seven people and wounded almost 60 across Ukraine on Saturday, Kyiv said, as Moscow steps up attacks ahead of another winter of war.



Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky called for an adequate response from allies as Russia intensified attacks in a fifth year of war.



US envoys visited both Moscow and Kyiv last week but announced no breakthrough in talks to end fighting.



Ukrainian officials said two people were killed in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and another two in the central Zhytomyr region.



Steelmaker ArcelorMittal said two others were also killed by a missile strike on its plant in the central city of Kryvyi Rig.



“We emphasize our plant is a civilian facility in the mining and metallurgical industry, and we strongly condemn these insidious enemy attacks,” the company said, reporting damage at its production facilities.

Our cities and communities have been under almost constant attack since last night. In Odesa, rescue and search operations are continuing at the site of an apartment building damaged by a Russian missile. Thirty-seven people have been injured. The search for two more people who… pic.twitter.com/mm7qvY215U — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 12, 2026

The two victims in the Zhytomyr region were killed when Russia struck a “grocery store” in the city of Zvyagel, some 230 kilometers west of Kyiv, regional leader Vitaliy Bunechko said.

He said two petrol stations were also hit in Korosten, in the same region further north toward the Belarus border, but there were no casualties.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky said Russia had increased strikes on petrol stations in recent days, both in Kyiv and on motorways, calling for strenghtened security.

Zelensky said a Russian strike on an apartment building in Odesa also wounded 37 people, where rescue teams were searching for two missing people, and that another 11 were wounded in Chornomorsk, in the Odesa region.

Others were wounded in the Kryvyi Rig and the Kyiv regions, Zelensky said.

He called on allies to call out Russia’s intensifying campaign, with fears of what another winter of war will look like.

“When the Russians so blatantly turn ordinary people into targets of their terrorist attacks, it is frustrating that the response from the world’s strongest powers does not match the level of Russia’s escalation,” Zelensky said.

Another person was killed in the frontline city of Kramatorsk, where a “Russian drone struck a passenger car in a parking lot near a supermarket,” the interior ministry said.

Kyiv has also upped its retaliatory strikes inside Russia.

Zelensky said Ukraine struck “chemical enterprises” in the Perm region, in Russia’s Urals, and the central Samara region.

“The war must hit home. This is important,” Zelensky said.