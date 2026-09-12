LONDON: Thai-based businessman Christopher Harborne said Saturday he had matched a £36 million ($49 million) donation — the largest gift in British political history — given to Nigel Farage’s hard-right Reform UK by another cryptocurrency billionaire.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Harborne said it was “a philanthropic gift to our country” aimed at helping the anti-immigration party prepare for government, less than 24 hours after Ben Delo had announced his record donation in the same newspaper.