MILAN: A seized Russia-linked yacht helped scupper yacht maker Azimut Benetti’s bid for troubled rival The Italian Sea Group (TISG), according to a person familiar with the process and a document seen by Reuters.



TISG said on Monday it had selected a €220 million ($242 million) offer from SRI Global as the best bid in a court-supervised sale process launched as part of its restructuring.



SRI Global is an investment holding company controlled by Italian entrepreneur Giulio Gallazzi.



Azimut Benetti, which reached the final ⁠stage of the ⁠process with a €210 million offer, opted not to participate in a final auction on November 16, a court ruling seen by Reuters showed.



In a November 10 letter to court-appointed commissioners, Azimut Benetti said it would not raise its offer because due diligence had left several issues unresolved, including the status of the Scheherazade yacht, which remains docked at TISG’s Marina di Carrara shipyard, according ⁠to another court document.



Azimut Benetti also raised concerns about debt exposure in TISG’s Turkish operations, the same document showed.



Italian authorities seized the six-deck Scheherazade in 2022 while it was undergoing repairs at the yard, citing alleged links to Russian ownership under European Union sanctions.



The vessel had arrived for refitting before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Media reports have linked it to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Italy’s State Property Agency covers the costs of managing frozen assets.



SRI Global’s bid included the contract related to the 140-meter (459-foot) yacht, which “cannot be removed from the site” and would leave the buyer with ongoing maintenance obligations, including toward public authorities, ⁠according to a ⁠copy of the offer seen by Reuters.



Azimut Benetti and TISG declined to comment.



An SRI spokesperson said the company would comply with all obligations imposed by judicial authorities regarding the seized vessel.



The spokesperson added that “Scheherazade does not in any way constrain or affect the growth and value-creation plan developed by SRI.”

EXTRA-BUDGET COSTS



TISG owns brands including Tecnomar, Admiral and Perini Navi, builder of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch’s Bayesian superyacht.



The company drew international attention in 2024 when the Bayesian sank off Sicily, killing Lynch and six others.



TISG entered restructuring after a liquidity crisis triggered by cost overruns on yacht contracts.



The company said some employees had created a system to bypass spending controls on contracts, allegations that remain under review by authorities.