BEIJING: Senior Chinese official Cai Qi on Friday told a North Korean delegation in Beijing that both sides should enhance strategic communication and coordination, and promote regional peace, stability and development, Chinese state media reported.

China is willing to work with North Korea to “implement the important consensus” reached by both sides’ top leaders, carry forward traditional friendship and strengthen mutual learning on party governance, Cai told Kim Song Nam, director of the International Affairs Department of the Workers’ Party of Korea, which manages party-to-party ties with China’s ruling Communist Party.

The North Korean delegation’s China trip came on the heels of a key Chinese Communist Party conclave on tightening internal party discipline, and followed a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Chinese border city of Dandong in late October.