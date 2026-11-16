Singapore and the US have ‌agreed to continue discussions about Megaspeed, the company at the center of the Nvidia scandal, while Megaspeed’s Indonesian unit was raided by Indonesian police earlier this year, media reports said.

The Singapore-based cloud-computing company has become a focal point of attention after reports that Nvidia’s former CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive, whom US authorities suspect of being a Chinese spy. Josephine Teo, Singapore’s minister for digital development, discussed Megaspeed when she met with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Washington last week, ‌the Straits Times ‌reported over the weekend.

Singapore’s ministry for digital ‌development did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. In October 2025, the New York Times reported that US authorities were investigating whether Megaspeed helped Chinese customers obtain Nvidia computer chips subject to Washington’s export controls. China has denied the allegation and Megaspeed has not been found to have violated the rules.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that the Treasury, the Pentagon, the State Department and ‌the US Trade Representative’s Office had ‌been in favor of putting Megaspeed on a trade blacklist for months, ‌though the Commerce Department, which is in charge of the ‌list, had not been.

Megaspeed said on Sunday that Alice Huang left the company in August 2025 and that it conducts a “legitimate and lawful business.”

Singapore said last week that Alice Huang had previously served as Megaspeed’s chief ‌executive, chairperson, and one of its key controllers. Police found insufficient evidence that she committed offenses relating to suspected false declarations over server purchases, but warned her for knowingly providing inaccurate information that played down her role.

Huang was barred from re-entering Singapore, while investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals are ongoing, the home affairs ministry said.

The Straits Times also reported on Monday that Indonesian authorities had raided a local Megaspeed unit, part of an inquiry requested by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation. Indonesian police found unopened server racks at the site, but no graphics processing units, the newspaper reported, citing an unnamed Indonesian government source.

Indonesian police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.