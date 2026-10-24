JUBA: New armed raids by cattle rustlers in a troubled South Sudan state have left at least 10 people dead, local authorities said Saturday.

Clashes over stolen cattle also left three wounded in Tonji North county of Warrap state on Friday evening, according to local commissioner Agany Lok Agany.

“The incident is connected with a series of revenge and cattle raiding activities,” the official added. A resident in the county said “a cattle camp came under attack” during the night.

In August, 60 people were killed in battles over stolen cattle in the same county. The government ordered a six-month state of emergency in Warrap state in 2025 because of a deadly rustling crisis.

The world’s youngest state and one of its poorest, South Sudan is riven by community and ethnic rivalries that frequently end in deadly battles.

The country is scheduled to hold its first national election in December but the security situation means voting is uncertain to take place in many areas.